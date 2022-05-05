Advertisement

Woman accused of helping convicted murderer escape, court docs say

Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court...
Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court documents.(Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents.

Susan Lemley, 40, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape.

Kyle was being housed at the Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery, Alabama, when he fled on April 23 from a job site where he was assigned, under supervision, to work, according to WSFA.

According to court documents, Lemley helped Kyle escape from the site at Riverwalk Stadium. She then took him to Tennessee.

Kyle was serving a 99-year sentence for a 2000 murder conviction when he escaped. He was also sentenced to eight years in prison for a separate arson conviction.

According to a 1999 article from the Associated Press, Kyle, then 27, was a known drug dealer who shot a man to death in 1998 and left his remains in the trunk of a burning vehicle. The article also indicates Kyle was serving a separate 8-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 1998 to burning the business of an employer who had recently fired him.

Kyle was taken into custody Monday morning by the U.S. Marshal Service, the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said Kyle was arrested in the Slackland community of his county.

Lemley is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center with bail set at $5,000.

