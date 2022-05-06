Advertisement

19th Annual Leadership Dinner for Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America

One of the auction items at the 19th Annual Leadership Dinner for the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts
One of the auction items at the 19th Annual Leadership Dinner for the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 19th Annual Leadership Dinner to support the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America was held Thursday evening at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire.

The night’s guest speaker was Wayne Larrivee, the current Packers radio announcer.

Larrivee says it was an honor to be part of Thursday night’s event recognizing area scouts.

“It’s a great program, it always has been. Kudos to the kids who stick with it and go through the whole process and eventually become Eagle Scouts,” Larrivee said. “Even for those who don’t, it’s a great program. It teaches so many great values that they’ll use for the rest of their lives. So it’s an honor to be at an event like this.”

WEAU’s Bob Gallaher was the emcee for Thursday’s event.

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to support the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America.

