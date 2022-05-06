Advertisement

Bar considered a total loss after fire in Rusk County

According to a media release by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at 11:09 p.m. authorities received a report of a structure fire at the Pour House Bar, located at 626 Main Street in the Village of Bruce.(Viewer Submission: Lisa Badboy)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VILLAGE OF BRUCE, Wis. (WEAU) -A bar is considered a total loss after a structure fire in Rusk County Friday.

According to a media release by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at 11:09 p.m. authorities received a report of a structure fire at the Pour House Bar, located at 626 Main Street in the Village of Bruce.

It was reported to authorities that all patrons were out of the building. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release it has been determined the building is a total loss.

The Bruce Fire Department Assistant Chief says the fire was caused by a fryer and no one was hurt.

Assisting the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office were Bruce Fire Department, Weyerhaeuser Fire Department, Ladysmith Fire Department, Sheldon Fire Department, Cornell Fire Department, Exeland Fire Department, Excel Energy, We Energies, and Village of Bruce Public Works.

