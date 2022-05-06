Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services responds to structure fire, no one hurt

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a structure fire in Chippewa Falls Thursday afternoon.

According to a media release by Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency services, at 3:15 p.m. on May 5 the Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of smoke coming from under the siding of a duplex at the address of 564 East Wisconsin Street.

Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services says in their media release firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke coming from the basement. No occupants were at the home at the time of the fire and were accounted for.

The media release by Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency services says firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire. Additionally, smoke was ventilated from the home. The fire was under control at 3:35 p.m.

Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency services notes in their release the fire caused $5,000 in damage and was caused by “misuse of smoking material.” Six firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

