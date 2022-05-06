Community-wide Diaper Drive kicks off, benefiting area families

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Diapers have always been expensive and the price just keeps going up.

This makes it difficult for many parents, especially ones living pay check to pay check; however WEAU 13 News is once again teaming up with the Junior League of Eau Claire, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, Feed My People Food Bank and several other community partners to host this year’s Diaper Drive.

Monetary donations from area businesses, amounting to nearly $18,000, have been collected in recent weeks, but Friday, May 6 the collection of diapers, and baby wipes begins!

One in three families in our community struggles to afford the vital newborn items, with an adequate supply of diapers costing families close to or more than $100 per month.

The Diaper Bank is a project of the Junior League of Eau Claire and through a partnership with Feed My People, JLEC collects and distributes a steady supply of free diapers to poor and low-income families living in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties.

The Diaper Drive will run through May 15. You can drop off diaper donations and baby wipes to any Eau Claire Festival Foods location as well as the RCU located on Woodward Ave. in Chippewa Falls.

Monetary donations can also be made by heading to RCU.org/diaperdrive

