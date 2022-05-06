Advertisement

Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announces ‘Drug Take Back’ event numbers

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office in their media release announced they “took back roughly 80 pounds of unused prescription medications at this event.”(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -On April 30, 2022 the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office participated in the annual “Drug Take Back” event.

According to a media release by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the event is intended to “prevent medications from being accidentally ingested, stolen, misused, or abused. It also provides a safe alternative for destroying the medication and protecting our water supply.”

The 2022 “Drug Take Back” event took place at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office in their media release announced they “took back roughly 80 pounds of unused prescription medications at this event.”

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office notes in their media release that they have a permanent drug take back site located in the Sheriff’s Office lobby, open during normal business hours.

The media release by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s office states, “Over the past year the permanent site collected over 2,200 pounds of unused prescription medication.”

