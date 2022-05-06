Advertisement

Man charged in Monroe County hit-and-run

A 40-year-old Elroy man was arrested in Tomah after hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Sparta.
Christopher Medina was arrested in Monroe County, Wis. on suspicion of hit-and-run in April of 2022.(Monroe County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged and is accused of hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle and leaving the scene of the crash.

40-year-old Christopher Medina of Elroy was charged April 29 in Monroe County Circuit Court with 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and hit-and-run involving injury, both felonies, according to online court records.

In a press release, the Sparta Police Department said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the 100 block of Avon Road in Sparta on the city’s south side at 10:01 p.m. April 28. The man struck by the vehicle said that the vehicle intentionally swerved towards him before hitting him. The driver of the vehicle, Medina, fled the scene. The man struck by the vehicle had minor injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic.

The Tomah Police Department found the vehicle in the City of Tomah a short time later, according to the release, and arrested Medina. Medina was charged and posted a $500 cash bond. He is scheduled for an initial appearance on May 6.

Assisting the Sparta and Tomah police departments were the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Sparta Area Ambulance and Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

