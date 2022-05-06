Milwaukee grandfather convicted of killing 12-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man has been convicted of killing his 12-year-old grandson with a sledgehammer and several other weapons after accusing the boy of stealing money. A Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge also found Andrez Martina guilty Thursday of injuring his 8-year-old grandson. The 53-year-old Martina took the witness stand and expressed almost no remorse for the hour-long attack last August which he claimed was in self-defense because the boy pointed a gun at him. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Rothstein found Martina guilty of the five felonies filed against him, including first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Andre Smith III. Andre’s 8-year-old brother suffered a broken finger and bruises in the attack.

