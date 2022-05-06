National Nurses Week: A Family of nurses work for Mayo Clinic Health System

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Friday kicks off a week of recognizing nurses across the nation. May 6th through May 12th is National Nurses Week.

One family with ties to Mayo Clinic Health System-Luther Campus has three nurses who share a passion for taking care of others.

Danielle Klatt and her parents Tammy and Daniel Jackson are all registered nurses with over 80 years of experience between them.

“I’m a technically third-generation nurse,” Danielle said. “My great-grandmother was a nurse at the Cumberland Hospital in Wisconsin and then both my parents obviously worked for Mayo Clinic.”

Danielle grew up on the Luther Campus where her parents worked. She started off at the hospital’s daycare and then brought it full circle by working as a registered nurse and currently as an RN in the Hospital in Barron.

“It was very special to work in the same place that I was raised and ran these hallways as a kid and come back and help the community that helped raise me,” Danielle said.

During the pandemic, Daniel dusted off his scrubs to come out of retirement.

“I still felt the need to be a caregiver. Once a caregiver, always a caregiver,” Daniel said. “Currently, I’m working in the vaccine clinic, giving vaccines for COVID and flu shots.”

The trio helped fight COVID-19 in different ways.

“I think it was a very interesting time in our careers to have one working in critical care,” Tammy said. “Trying to save lives and helping people obviously leave based on COVID, me giving COVID infusions and trying to help people feel better, and then Danny trying to prevent it.”

For Danielle, nursing is a tough but rewarding profession.

“I am a very compassionate person and really want to be able to give back to those in need,” Danielle said. “My parents are my biggest, you know, people that I’ve really looked up to. They’ve both done a lot in their careers as well and helped a lot of people.”

It’s the same sentiment for Tammy.

“As a nurse, you really have to love patient care and you have to love people,” Tammy said. “It’s really rewarding to give back to the community, but also the people that I work with you.”

Daniel says he cherishes the chance to get to work with his wife and daughter.

“Teamwork is where it’s at in whether we work together or side by side or in different departments,” Daniel said. “We’re still a team.”

It’s something Danielle says she will carry with her for the rest of her life.

“The teamwork that we had here at Mayo Clinic Health System was the best I counted on,” Danielle said. “It gives me goosebumps.”

Daniel says he doesn’t plan on going back into retirement just yet. He wants to continue helping others as long as he can.

Danielle is expecting and she says if her baby decides to be a nurse one day, she would be excited to see her family’s legacy continue.

