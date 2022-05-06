Sex offender to be released from prison into the City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released from prison and will be homeless upon release.

81-year-old David Cutshall is scheduled to be released from prison on May 10, 2022. Cutshall will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He will be released into the City of Eau Claire without a home.

Cutshall has four previous convictions, two of which include fondling and sexual battery.

Conditions of his release include lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking. He is to comply with all sex offender registrant rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors.

Inquiries regarding Cutshall should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor at 715-450-2883

