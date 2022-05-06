Advertisement

Sex offender to be released from prison into the City of Eau Claire

81-year-old David Cutshall is scheduled to be released from prison on May 10, 2022.
81-year-old David Cutshall is scheduled to be released from prison on May 10, 2022.(COURTESY: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender that is to be released from prison and will be homeless upon release.

81-year-old David Cutshall is scheduled to be released from prison on May 10, 2022. Cutshall will be under supervision by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He will be released into the City of Eau Claire without a home.

Cutshall has four previous convictions, two of which include fondling and sexual battery.

Conditions of his release include lifetime sex offender registration and GPS tracking. He is to comply with all sex offender registrant rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors.

Inquiries regarding Cutshall should be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Supervisor at 715-450-2883

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Christopher Medina was arrested in Monroe County, Wis. on suspicion of hit-and-run in April of...
Man charged in Monroe County hit-and-run
diapers
Community-wide Diaper Drive kicks off, benefiting area families
DIAPER DRIVE #3
DIAPER DRIVE #3
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (5/6/22)