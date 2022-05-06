Students show puppy love at Bark Break

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Faculty and staff members at UWEC were invited to bring their four-legged friends to campus to interact with students.

Bark Break took place on the lawn of the Davies Student Center. The event gives students a chance to meet staff members they aren’t familiar with, while also giving them a chance to play with some pups.

The first Bark Break took place at the in October during during the fall semester, and around 800 students participated.

“It’s the second time on campus where we are inviting our faculty and staff to bring their four legged friends to campus and interact with our students. We did this for the first time in fall of 2021, and we heard students say this was the most popular program. The best thing the school has ever done. So we needed to bring it back. As they are wrapping up for finals or preparing for finals. We wanted to send them off with a little de-stressing and some puppy love,” Billy Felz, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment, said.

UWEC has just two weeks left of school for the semester. Faculty members say Bark Break is a great way for students to de-stress ahead of finals.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.