WEAU’s Danielle Wagner named Community Champion for Girl Scouts

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In celebration of 110 years of Girl Scouts, the Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes is recognizing alums who continue to empower girls.

WEAU’s Danielle Wagner was selected as a Community Champion representing the Eau Claire service center.

Danielle was in Girl Scouts for approximately 10 years between 1989 and 1999. Her mom was her troop leader, and she attended Girl Scout camp at Camp Little Cloud. She loved selling cookies and earning badges.

Danielle credits Girl Scouts for building her courage, confidence and character. She hopes to inspire other young girls to find what they’re passionate. Danielle’s passions include her career as a local news anchor, and promoting pet adoption through her weekly Wagner Tails segment.

You can also help make a difference in the lives of Girl Scouts today by making a donation.

Click HERE to learn more about all five Community Champions. Click HERE for a list of 110 Reasons to Give.

