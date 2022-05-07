Chippewa Falls woman accused of stealing over $100,000 from a business

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls woman is charged in Eau Claire County Court with stealing more than $100,000 from a business.

48-year-old Lori Burich is accused of stealing more than $112,000 from the Walmart Subway in Eau Claire.

According to the criminal complaint, Burich was employed by the franchise from October of 2019 through mid- January of this year. Owners of the restaurant say she worked her way up to General Manager. One of her responsibilities was to drop off daily cash deposits at the bank. Many of those deposits were missing.

The criminal complaint says Burich initially admitted to the owners she stole the money and signed a document saying so, however, she later told investigators she did not steal anything.

According to the criminal complaint, a relative of Burich told a coworker of Burich that Burich has a gambling problem. In an interview with an investigator, Burich admitted she has issues with spending too much money on lottery tickets.

Burich is scheduled to appear in court on May 17, 2022.

