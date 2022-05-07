Advertisement

DNR urges public to stay vigilant, high fire danger this weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to stay vigilant and avoid...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to very high fire danger across much of Wis.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to “very high fire danger” across much of Wis.

The Wis. DNR is asking the public to take extra precautions this weekend.

The Wis. DNR in their media release says the particular weather conditions, including winds, create “near-critical fire conditions”, especially in areas up north.

The Wis. DNR states in their media release areas with “very high fire danger” Saturday include: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

The full media release by the Wis. DNR, including fire safety tips, can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

The Menomonie Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old...
Menomonie PD: 12-year-old found safe
SportScene 13 Friday
SportScene 13 Friday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Eau Claire Express Hire First Female GM
Eau Claire Express Hire First Female GM