DNR urges public to stay vigilant, high fire danger this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning due to “very high fire danger” across much of Wis.

The Wis. DNR is asking the public to take extra precautions this weekend.

The Wis. DNR in their media release says the particular weather conditions, including winds, create “near-critical fire conditions”, especially in areas up north.

The Wis. DNR states in their media release areas with “very high fire danger” Saturday include: Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Calumet, Chippewa, Clark, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Green Lake, Iron, Jackson, Juneau, Kewaunee, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Monroe, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, Sheboygan, St Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, Washburn, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood counties.

The full media release by the Wis. DNR, including fire safety tips, can be viewed here.

