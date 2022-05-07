Eau Claire Express hire first female general manager

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express baseball team made history this offseason by hiring its first female general manager.

Sammi Costello is a familiar face around Carson Park, with nearly four years’ experience in three different roles under her belt already.

“To be a part of that industry and have been able to be a trailblazer, it’s been super exciting,” she said.

Following the teams 2021 purchase by the Toycen group, Costello was elevated from assistant GM to acting general manager. She says the response from the sports community is incredibly welcoming.

“I’ve got people that are, you know, congratulating me all around the country that I’ve connected with,” she said. “It’s not just the, you know, the Eau Claire community that’s supporting me, but it’s everyone in the baseball industry. It’s been something really special.”

It’s all hands on deck for the Express staff with the season opener less than a month away...including for Costello.

“We’re getting ready, we’re up here, we’re cleaning the ballpark,” she said. “You know, I‘m working on getting part time staff hired, working with my interns. My interns all start in two weeks, so right now, I’m just kind of finishing up loose ends with sponsors, outings, just kind of stuff like that.”

The general manager adds one of the most exciting parts of the summer season is her chance to lead.

“I’m excited to have this be my team, my staff, my interns, you know,” she said. “I put a lot of time and I have a lot of passion for this intern group. I’m really excited for everything they’re going to able to do for the Express.”

Costello says much like the product on the field, the behind the scenes work for the Eau Claire Express is a team effort. Now complete with a new “conductor”, the Express are looking to stay on track.

The Express open the season May 30th at Carson Park against the La Crosse Loggers.

Costello says there’s still a big need for families to host incoming Express players. If you’re interested, you can find more information here.

