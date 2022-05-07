Advertisement

Food Truck Friday returns to Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Food Truck Friday is back. Once a month from May through September, up to 10 food trucks will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Phoenix Park in Eau Claire.

A total of 16 food vendors will mix and match each month to bring a diverse line up of food.

“The food truck crowd in general is just looking for good food. Every time I go to a fast food truck, at least it’s just really good food,” said Ricki Peterson with Two Gals and a Fryer.

Dates for the 2022 season of Food Truck Friday:

Friday, June 3rd

Friday, July 8th

Friday, August 5th

Friday, September 9th

Participating food vendors:

Live Great Food

Smokestream

California Tacos

Island Vibe

Dhimiters

Holy Donuts

iPierogi

Far Breton Bakery

Davis Dogs

Two Gals and a Fryer

Tasty Trolley

Ramone’s Ice Cream

Olson’s Ice Cream

Guac & Roll

Ohana Pizza

Batters Box

