Food Truck Friday returns to Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Food Truck Friday is back. Once a month from May through September, up to 10 food trucks will be open for business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Phoenix Park in Eau Claire.
A total of 16 food vendors will mix and match each month to bring a diverse line up of food.
“The food truck crowd in general is just looking for good food. Every time I go to a fast food truck, at least it’s just really good food,” said Ricki Peterson with Two Gals and a Fryer.
Dates for the 2022 season of Food Truck Friday:
Friday, June 3rd
Friday, July 8th
Friday, August 5th
Friday, September 9th
Participating food vendors:
Live Great Food
Smokestream
California Tacos
Island Vibe
Dhimiters
Holy Donuts
iPierogi
Far Breton Bakery
Davis Dogs
Two Gals and a Fryer
Tasty Trolley
Ramone’s Ice Cream
Olson’s Ice Cream
Guac & Roll
Ohana Pizza
Batters Box
