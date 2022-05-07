Advertisement

Girls on the Run-Chippewa Valley host annual 5k run

The non-profit hosted it annual 5K run in Carson Park
The non-profit hosted it annual 5K run in Carson Park(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls on the Run-Chippewa Valley hosted its annual 5K run in Carson Park Saturday.

“We have 150 kids who are running it today and each of those children, each of those girls has to have a running buddy,” Council Director Jenna Kay said.

Catering to girls in grades 3rd through 5th, Kay says GOTR’s 10-week program uses running to help girls develop and grow.

“It’s all about making friends and building character, you know, learning how to help people, watching for friends, seeing that they need help, and, then knowing what to do, how to solve conflicts,” Kay said.

Kay says all of the running prepares the girls for the 5K.

“The 5K, the expectation is to finish,” Kay said. “It’s not to win, not to race, but it’s all about finishing.”

Megann Hammes-Murray is an assistant coach with Sherman Elementary. She says reaching the finish line is a feat all the girls should be proud of.

“I know a lot of people who wouldn’t be willing to run a 5k and so finishing in its own, that’s an accomplishment,” Hammes-Murray said.

Through the program, some of the girls say they’ve learned to enjoy running and have had opportunities to lend a helping hand.

“I didn’t really like running, but now I like it a lot more,” 4th grader Sophie said. “Community service and we cleaned up the park that’s by our school.”

There were also chances to make new friends.

“Because you get to meet new people and it’s more fun,” 4th grader Victoria said.

While also providing a space for old friendships to grow.

“I wanted to exercise, but also do it in a fun way with my friends,” 4th grader Azariah said.

Katie Albin is a coach from Sherman Elementary School. She has participated in GOTR for 10 years and says the program helps build girls up while preparing them for the future.

“The empowerment piece and the self-confidence and teaching the girls the skills of how to deal with those tough and big emotions and how to always just stay positive when you can and believing in yourself is huge,” Albin said.

Girls on the Run-Chippewa Valley is hosting day camps this summer. One is in June and one is in July. Registration for both camps is open.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks past Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard during the...
Bucks edge Celtics 103-101 after frantic final second
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (5/7/22)
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to stay vigilant and avoid...
DNR urges public to stay vigilant, high fire danger this weekend
The Menomonie Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old...
Menomonie PD: 12-year-old found safe