Girls on the Run-Chippewa Valley host annual 5k run

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Girls on the Run-Chippewa Valley hosted its annual 5K run in Carson Park Saturday.

“We have 150 kids who are running it today and each of those children, each of those girls has to have a running buddy,” Council Director Jenna Kay said.

Catering to girls in grades 3rd through 5th, Kay says GOTR’s 10-week program uses running to help girls develop and grow.

“It’s all about making friends and building character, you know, learning how to help people, watching for friends, seeing that they need help, and, then knowing what to do, how to solve conflicts,” Kay said.

Kay says all of the running prepares the girls for the 5K.

“The 5K, the expectation is to finish,” Kay said. “It’s not to win, not to race, but it’s all about finishing.”

Megann Hammes-Murray is an assistant coach with Sherman Elementary. She says reaching the finish line is a feat all the girls should be proud of.

“I know a lot of people who wouldn’t be willing to run a 5k and so finishing in its own, that’s an accomplishment,” Hammes-Murray said.

Through the program, some of the girls say they’ve learned to enjoy running and have had opportunities to lend a helping hand.

“I didn’t really like running, but now I like it a lot more,” 4th grader Sophie said. “Community service and we cleaned up the park that’s by our school.”

There were also chances to make new friends.

“Because you get to meet new people and it’s more fun,” 4th grader Victoria said.

While also providing a space for old friendships to grow.

“I wanted to exercise, but also do it in a fun way with my friends,” 4th grader Azariah said.

Katie Albin is a coach from Sherman Elementary School. She has participated in GOTR for 10 years and says the program helps build girls up while preparing them for the future.

“The empowerment piece and the self-confidence and teaching the girls the skills of how to deal with those tough and big emotions and how to always just stay positive when you can and believing in yourself is huge,” Albin said.

Girls on the Run-Chippewa Valley is hosting day camps this summer. One is in June and one is in July. Registration for both camps is open.

