Menomonie PD: 12-year-old found safe

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU)- Per the Menomonie Police Department, 12-year-old Jakeem Odell has been found safe.

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Menomonie Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding 12-year-old Jakeem Odell.

According to the Menomonie Police Department, the 12-year-old was last seen in the area of Harvey Drive at about 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

He may have been wearing black sweat pants, Nike shoes, and an anime shirt.

According to the Menomonie Police Department, a bright blue pickup truck was seen in the area at the time the 12-year-old was last seen. It is not known if the 12-year-old got into the truck .

Per the Menomonie Police Department, the truck is no more than eight years old, little to no rust, 1/2 ton, with no known markings. The operator of the truck is described as a 40s-50s white man with blond hair and facial hair.

If you have information as to Jakeem’s whereabouts, the vehicle or its operator, contact police immediately at 715-232-1283.

