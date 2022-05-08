Advertisement

Astronomy Day returns to UWEC

By Maria Blough
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An event at UW-Eau Claire is getting the community looking to the sky.

The Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society (CVAS) and UWEC’s Department of Physics and Astronomy hosted Astronomy Day on Saturday.

The event featured hands on displays, telescopes and free planetarium shows.

This year it focused on electromagnetic radiation.

For those involved with the event, it’s all about sharing their passion.

“The Chippewa Valley Astronomical Society has members who are just enthusiastic about enjoying astronomy, and part of our joy is to share that with other people, and so with Astronomy Day, we get a chance to tell them things they didn’t know, let them recognize connections they didn’t know before,” said Lauren Likkel with CVAS.

Likkel said coming up next Sunday, there’ll be a total lunar eclipse. This one is likely to feature a blood moon. It would be the first one since 2019.

