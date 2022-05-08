Advertisement

Madison Police investigating ‘targeted’ arson at Wisconsin Family Action

No injuries were reported
(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Kaleia Lawrence and Kylie Jacobs
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are continuing to investigate the unknown person who threw a Molotov cocktail and ignited a fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office this morning.

According to MPD, at approximately 6 a.m., the Madison Fire Department received reports of flames in the building at the 2800 block of International Lane.

Madison Fire Department was able to quickly put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

(Marcus Aarsvold)

Upon further investigation, MPD was able to determine that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the building but did not ignite. They believe a separate fire was started in response.

Graffiti was also found at the scene.

Federal Investigators have been briefed on this incident.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement that “Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs. But we feel that any acts of violence, including the destruction of property, do not aid in any cause.”

Governor Tony Evers echoed their words, saying that “We reject violence against any person for disagreeing with another’s view.”

Senator Ron Johnson called this incident “abhorrent and condemned by all”

An update on this investigation will be provided Monday at 2 p.m. Logistics of the press conference will be announced at a later time.

(Marcus Aarsvold)

