River Prairie Festival celebrates Chippewa Valley art

The River Prairie Festival returned Saturday in Altoona.
The River Prairie Festival returned Saturday in Altoona.
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The annual River Prairie Festival in Altoona returned Saturday with a twist.

This year’s event included a celebration of art and the artists who call the Chippewa Valley home.

Community members could buy art, watch a live mural painting or listen to a contest featuring original music.

One of the event’s organizers said the festival is one way artists can interact with the community.

“We have so many good creatives in our region,” said Roy Atkinson, an Altoona assistant city administrator. “An event like this highlights all the good work they do. It provides a great opportunity for one-to-one connection, and provides them a good outlet to show their work and show all the great things they do.”

Atkinson said the River Prairie Festival is one of the first major events of the year in the Chippewa Valley.

Starting in June, he said live music will return to River Prairie on Monday and Wednesday nights.

