2-year-old dies in Monroe Co. farm accident

TOWN of WILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-year-old child died on Sunday following a farm machinery accident in Monroe Co., according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office reported that emergency responders were called to an address on Lilac Ave., in the Town of Wilton, shortly before noon.

The caller had told dispatchers that the child had been run over and was unresponsive at the time. As soon as medical crews were arrived, they began offering care. The child, however, succumbed to the injuries suffered and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the child or the family.

The child’s death remains under investigation by the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office added that no other information will be released at this time.

