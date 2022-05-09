Advertisement

Black River Falls man dies after falling into lake in Barron County

Deputies said the man may have had a medical issue before falling into Prairie Lake Saturday evening.
Deputies said the man may have had a medical issue before falling into Prairie Lake Saturday...
Deputies said the man may have had a medical issue before falling into Prairie Lake Saturday evening.(pxhere)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PRAIRIE LAKE (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls man is dead after deputies say he fell into the water in Barron County Saturday evening.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 39-year-old Casey Hayden of Black River Falls died at the scene after being pulled from Prairie Lake in Barron County.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Department said the Barron County 911 Center received a report of a person yelling for help from a pontoon on Prairie Lake at 6:55 p.m. Saturday. The person said that they weren’t able to find a man, Hayden, that had gone into the water. About one hour later, around 8 p.m., a diver found Hayden, who had fallen into the water a few feet from where the pontoon he was on was anchored, and brought him to shore. Life-saving measures were not successful, and Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Department said Hayden may have had a medical issue before falling into the water, based on witness statements, and the Barron County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Assisting the Barron County Sheriff’s Department were the Cameron Fire Department, Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Fire Dive and Rescue Team, Chetek Ambulance, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Lifelink Helicopter.

Press Release - May 9, 2022 On May 7, 2022, at 6:55 p.m., the Barron County 911 center received a call of a subject...

Posted by Barron County Sheriff's Department on Monday, May 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Before the forecasted Monday evening storms in western Wisconsin, most of the state will have...
DNR: Most of Wisconsin at very high fire danger Monday
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (5/9/22)
If you would like to get your hands dirty for a good cause feel free to pick up some grab and...
Chalking positive, EC Healthy Communities encourages residents to spread kindness for Mental Health Awareness Month
Sweet Creek Cookies
A Look Inside: Sweet Creek Cookies (5/9/22)