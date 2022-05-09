Black River Falls man dies after falling into lake in Barron County

TOWN OF PRAIRIE LAKE (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls man is dead after deputies say he fell into the water in Barron County Saturday evening.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 39-year-old Casey Hayden of Black River Falls died at the scene after being pulled from Prairie Lake in Barron County.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Department said the Barron County 911 Center received a report of a person yelling for help from a pontoon on Prairie Lake at 6:55 p.m. Saturday. The person said that they weren’t able to find a man, Hayden, that had gone into the water. About one hour later, around 8 p.m., a diver found Hayden, who had fallen into the water a few feet from where the pontoon he was on was anchored, and brought him to shore. Life-saving measures were not successful, and Hayden was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Department said Hayden may have had a medical issue before falling into the water, based on witness statements, and the Barron County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Assisting the Barron County Sheriff’s Department were the Cameron Fire Department, Chetek Fire Department, Chetek Fire Dive and Rescue Team, Chetek Ambulance, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Lifelink Helicopter.

