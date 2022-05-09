Advertisement

Busch Light and John Deere team up to support Farm Rescue

Busch Light "Farm Rescue" cans
Busch Light "Farm Rescue" cans(Bush Light/Farm Rescue)
By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Busch Light, a longtime supporter of farming communities, announced Monday it will bring limited-edition “For the Farmers” cans to fans across the country. The initiative is in collaboration with John Deere, the iconic tractor company with a 188-year history in supporting farmers. A portion of the proceeds from the release will benefit Farm Rescue, a non-profit that provides critical material aid to family farms.

From May 16 to June 3, you can purchase 24 or 30-pack cases of 12-ounce Busch Light cans with farming graphics that feature the John Deere logo and equipment. For each case sold during its limited run, Busch Light will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, up to a maximum of $100,000. John Deere will match Busch Light’s donation.

Farm Rescue provides hands-on assistance to farm and ranch families that have experienced a major injury, illness or natural disaster.

“Farm Rescue is honored to be the beneficiary of this incredible joint effort between Busch Light and John Deere,” said Bill Gross, Founder & President, Farm Rescue. “Both companies have been incredible supporters of our mission, and this latest partnership truly solidifies their commitment to American agriculture. Although farmers only represent one percent of the total population, they have a big responsibility in feeding the world. With the money raised through this one-of-a-kind promotion, Farm Rescue will be able to extend a helping hand to many more farm families in crisis.”

Busch Light has been a proud partner of Farm Rescue since 2019 and has contributed over $750,000 in donations to date. In partnership with Farm Rescue, Busch Light has brought to life initiatives like the release of fan-favorite Corn Cans and redirected advertising dollars to create barn and shed billboards to support farmers across the country.

Busch Light and John Deere will also team up to host “Cornfield Cornhole” on Saturday, May 21. The free, one-day fan experience will be held in Big Bend, Wisconsin. More information can be found at https://www.busch.com/forthefarmers/.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Deputies use a snowplow truck to stop a military vehicle in Shawano County. May 8, 2022.
Shawano County man in military vehicle standoff claims he’s “sovereign”
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (5/9/22)
Derrick Van Orden was fined an undisclosed amount by the Transportation Security Administration.
Republican congressional candidate fined for gun at airport
Dashboard revealing arrest-related death data available to public