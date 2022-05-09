Advertisement

Chalking positive, EC Healthy Communities encourages residents to spread kindness for Mental Health Awareness Month

By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -May is Mental Health Awareness Month and what better way to spread the news and positivity than through art! EC Healthy Communities is inviting families, businesses and neighbors to ‘Chalk the Walk’.

The Mental Health Action team is encouraging people to leave positive, encouraging notes on neighborhoods sidewalks. Messages to promote positive mental health.

“You never know what people are dealing with and struggling with and as we saw through the pandemic with our social connections being severed,” says TJ Atkins with the Mental Health Action Team. “It really affected everybody differently in terms of their mental health so that really simple act of even a ‘thank you’...or a simple compliment to someone could really change their life.”

The team is also encouraging participants to share an image of their sidewalk art on social media using the hashtags #HealthyEC, #YouAreNotAlone and #MentalHealthMatters.

If you don’t have any chalk! No worries you can pick up chalk from The Community Table. There is no cost to participate, simply grab some chalk, find a sidewalk and show your support for mental health.

“‘Be kind, you are not alone, have a great day,’ it’s a gamete, you think of what a five-year-old would write as a message on the sidewalk [and] that’s pretty much what you see in terms of messaging,” Atkins laughs. “It’s really just a simple task that anybody can do which is why we really like it because anybody can ‘Chalk the Walk’.”

To learn more about the initiative, returning for a second year, see here.

CHALK THE WALK 6:15
CHALK THE WALK 5:45

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Deputies said the man may have had a medical issue before falling into Prairie Lake Saturday...
Black River Falls man dies after falling into lake in Barron County
Before the forecasted Monday evening storms in western Wisconsin, most of the state will have...
DNR: Most of Wisconsin at very high fire danger Monday
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Kristin Smith (5/9/22)
Sweet Creek Cookies
A Look Inside: Sweet Creek Cookies (5/9/22)