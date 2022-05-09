Dashboard revealing arrest-related death data available to public

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new dashboard detailing use of force and arrest-related death data collected from law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin has been made available to the public.

This dashboard, released by the Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis in the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Law Enforcement Services marks the first time that the state of Wisconsin has made this type of data available to its citizens.

“This information will allow for a more comprehensive, evidence-based understanding of use-of-force incidents in Wisconsin,” said Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

These reports are reflected in the data when one or more of the following occurs:

An officer utilizes force that results in the death of a person.

An officer utilizes force that results in the great bodily harm of a person.

An officer discharges their firearm at or in the direction of a person.

A person dies while detained, arrested, or in the course of being arrested.

The data shows 96% of all Wisconsin law enforcement agencies reporting. It covers 99.9% of Wisconsin’s population.

“Thank you to the law enforcement agencies across the state whose commitment to transparency has ensured that use-of-force data for agencies serving 99% of Wisconsinites will be publicly available,” said AG Kaul.

More information about this dashboard can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Justice webpage.

