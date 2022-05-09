EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you are looking for some homemade, designer sugar cookies baked from scratch for a special occasion, we have the place for you. We take “A Look Inside” Sweet Creek Cookies and the woman behind these custom made delights.

“These will take quite a bit to dry...”

For Danielle Nyberg, decorating cookies is without a doubt a labor of love.

“It’s a little deceiving because people think it’s easy and quick and really, it’s very complex.”

Nyberg says she’s always been creative and artistic, so when her sister asked her to help make cookies for her niece’s birthday back in the summer of 2020, Danielle thought why not.

“And then I fell in love with it... to me it came pretty easy and I was like OMG this is fun and I can do any design that I want sometimes people have their own idea which is alright but it’s nice to have creative freedom to do whatever you want.”

It wasn’t until after she made cookies for her daughter’s end of the year girl scouts party that Danielle realized she was on the brink of something special.

“and the parents were like these are so good and beautiful, do you sell them? And I was like, no (laughs) I don’t sell them, this is like the first set I’ve done... and my husband was just like ‘do it’, start a business.”

Nyberg says when starting out, she accepted every order that came her way which quickly burned her out. Her sole focus now, making custom cookies.

“If you want it to say your wedding date or you want it to have your child’s name on it or the age they are going to be or you have a specific cartoon in mind that you really want it to represent, that’s exactly what I like to do, I do all custom work,” says Nyberg.

Her Sweet Creek Cookies include holiday themes, of course the Packers and the Badgers and even the popular T.V. sitcom, The Office. With the help of a projector, Danielle is able to create cookies that absolutely dazzle her clients.

“I can project onto the cookie like a specific font that I like for the set and I will make sure it’s completely centered, when I first started out I didn’t have a projector so when I would write a name it would be off-centered or to the right,” explains Nyberg.

The magic for Sweet Creek Cookies happens right in Danielle’s own kitchen, she says start up costs are minimal.

“And so these are the colors that I use, they are gel food coloring from Americolor. You can just buy this on Amazon.”

“To start out all you have to do is buy all the ingredients and if you want to do it full-time, it’s not much more expensive.”

Her advice to anyone who has a passion for making cookies or starting their own business.

“If you have an itch, you love what you do, definitely go out there and make it happen.... It’s easy to do and get started. and I say if you’re teetering on whether you want to do it or not, GO FOR IT.”

