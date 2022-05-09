Advertisement

Osseo woman welcomes second child on Mother’s Day

Welke welcomed her second child into the world on Mother's Day
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Osseo woman received an extra special gift for Mother’s Day this year with the birth of her second child.

Julia Welke and her husband welcomed their son Carter John into the world Sunday at 10:30 am on the dot at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire.

Welke says she is a twin and is used to sharing the spotlight, but being able to share Mother’s Day with her son is a gift she will cherish.

“It’s defiantly a magical feeling you know they always say that your heart grows when you have your second one but you don’t really realize it until you actually have a second one,” Welke said. “It’s the Mother’s Day gift for years to come.”

Welke says she and her husband originally planned on having three or four kids, but Welke says now that they have a boy and a girl their family may be complete.

