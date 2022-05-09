Advertisement

“The Pirates of Penzance”

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents "The Pirates of Penzance"
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents "The Pirates of Penzance"(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” May 12-15 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

News Release:

Gilbert & Sullivan’s hilarious comic operetta is the story of young Frederic who was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of friendly pirates when he was a child. Now 21, he attempts to disavow the pirate way of life when he falls in love with a beautiful girl.

Frederic never really wanted to be a pirate and sail the Cornish Main. But for now he’s caught between a marauding crew that lacks killer instinct, a squad of overly empathetic policemen, and a modern Major-General’s bevy of lovely daughters.

Full of wit, charm and a treasure chest of great musical numbers, Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic masterpiece is ready to set sail!

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents The Pirates of Penzance

7:30pm: May 12-14

1:30pm: May 14-15

Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center

Adults/Seniors $35 Youth/Students $15

Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild Website

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Design of the proposed Mondovi Public Library
Mondovi Public Library Capital Campaign
Rubber Ducky Race at the River Prairie Festival
River Prairie Festival-Celebration of Art
UW-Eau Claire presents the Confluence Dance Project May 13-14
Confluence Dance Project
THE PICHLA FAMILY