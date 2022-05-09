EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” May 12-15 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.

News Release:

Gilbert & Sullivan’s hilarious comic operetta is the story of young Frederic who was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of friendly pirates when he was a child. Now 21, he attempts to disavow the pirate way of life when he falls in love with a beautiful girl.

Frederic never really wanted to be a pirate and sail the Cornish Main. But for now he’s caught between a marauding crew that lacks killer instinct, a squad of overly empathetic policemen, and a modern Major-General’s bevy of lovely daughters.

Full of wit, charm and a treasure chest of great musical numbers, Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic masterpiece is ready to set sail!

7:30pm: May 12-14

1:30pm: May 14-15

Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center

Adults/Seniors $35 Youth/Students $15

