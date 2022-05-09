“The Pirates of Penzance”
Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” May 12-15 at the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
News Release:
Gilbert & Sullivan’s hilarious comic operetta is the story of young Frederic who was mistakenly apprenticed to a band of friendly pirates when he was a child. Now 21, he attempts to disavow the pirate way of life when he falls in love with a beautiful girl.
Frederic never really wanted to be a pirate and sail the Cornish Main. But for now he’s caught between a marauding crew that lacks killer instinct, a squad of overly empathetic policemen, and a modern Major-General’s bevy of lovely daughters.
Full of wit, charm and a treasure chest of great musical numbers, Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic masterpiece is ready to set sail!
7:30pm: May 12-14
1:30pm: May 14-15
Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center
Adults/Seniors $35 Youth/Students $15
