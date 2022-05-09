Advertisement

Police: Man in custody after shooting another person over traffic dispute

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody after allegedly shooting a person in a traffic dispute Saturday in Eau Claire.

33-year-old Chee K. Thao of Chippewa Falls was arrested after the shooting, which happened near the intersection of North Hastings Way and Melby Street just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Eau Claire Police Department.

In a release, the Department said that when officers arrived, they found a gunshot victim with a single wound. Officers worked to stop the bleeding until the Eau Claire Fire Department arrived to take the person to a hospital, where they were treated and later released.

Thao stayed on scene and was the person who reported the incident. He was taken to the Chippewa County Jail and is being recommended for a charge of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety. The incident remains under investigation.

