Protestors gather in Eau Claire to rally for abortion rights

Protestors gathered Sunday in downtown Eau Claire to share their frustrations over the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.(WEAU)
By Maria Blough
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Protestors gathered Sunday in downtown Eau Claire to share their frustrations over the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade.

The event was a walking protest.

Marchers met in Haymarket Plaza before marching through downtown.

Organizers said part of the protest’s goal is to bring visibility to the cause.

“We’re just kind of hoping if our voices can get out to everyone that they can see that the women here do not want this, and I know that we can petition for a federal law to pass or a federal bill to have abortionS stay legal in Wisconsin,” said Ashley Barthen, an organizer of the protest.

She said she was happy with the community’s turnout at the walking protest Sunday.

