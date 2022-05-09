Advertisement

Republican congressional candidate fined for gun at airport

Derrick Van Orden was fined an undisclosed amount by the Transportation Security Administration.(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Details are emerging about a Wisconsin congressional candidate who was found with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at an Iowa airport last year.

Republican Derrick Van Orden, who is seeking the seat being vacated by Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, was cited in August for having a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun in his bag at the security screening checkpoint at the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, airport.

Van Orden entered a guilty plea in December. A magistrate ordered him to pay $360 and show he had taken a firearms safety course. The Journal Sentinel reports that he was also fined an undisclosed amount by the Transportation Security Administration.

Van Orden’s campaign says he brought the gun to the airport checkpoint by mistake.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

