Severe storms move through far western Wisconsin this afternoon, with potentially more to come tonight

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Deepening low pressure has been quickly traversing the Midwest through the morning and has brought a line of severe thunderstorms that prompted several warning across central and eastern Minnesota and even into far western Wisconsin. The primary threat this morning was damaging hail, which had several reports of hail the size of tennis balls. The National Weather Service has issued several severe thunderstorm watches for most of our northern counties. This initial round of severe weather will likely remain rather isolated in nature.

Watches are in effect until 3 PM CDT (WEAU)

The bigger concern comes later this afternoon and into the evening. We will continue to see a strong push of warmer air throughout the afternoon, allowing our temperatures to warm up into the upper 70s and even low 80s in some locations. Moderate instability will likely be a factor in allowing for the development of severe weather. Between 7 pm and midnight, we will see a cold front drape itself over our neck of the woods. This will wedge itself underneath the warm air at the surface, allowing for a more organized line of storms to develop, which can be on the strong to severe side tonight. Being that we have that instability present, along with a healthy amount of wind shear, we will have several hazards associated with this system. Damaging winds, which may gust upwards of 60 to 70 miles per hour at times, are something to watch out for, along with large hail and even a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has recently expanded their level 2 risk of severe weather, covering all of western Wisconsin.

Slight risk present for west central Wisconsin (WEAU)

As always, our Skywarn 13 team will continue to track this threat as it progresses throughout the afternoon. In the meantime, be sure to stay weather aware, and have multiple avenues to receive severe weather updates, including broadcast television, our Skywarn 13 weather app, weather radio, etc.

