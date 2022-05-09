Sex offender to be released and live in Jackson County

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A registered sex offender is being released from state prison on Tuesday, May 17 to live in Jackson County.

30-year-old John Hobein will live at 5 South Roosevelt Ave. in Black River Falls in Jackson County beginning May 17, according to the Black River Falls Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Hobein’s release from prison includes extended supervision for seven years through 2029. As a condition of his release, Johnson must follow all standard sex offender registry requirements, including GPS monitoring and a lifetime registration as a sex offender. He is also not allowed to use the internet or have unsupervised contact with any children. Additionally, Hobein must maintain absolute sobriety and not visit any places that primarily serve alcohol. He is not allowed to contact any past victims and must either find work or become a student or some combination of the two. He also can’t change addresses without permission from his agent.

George was found guilty of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child as a repeat offender and sentenced to seven years in prison and seven years of probation in 2014 to be served concurrently with a previous conviction of 3rd-degree sexual assault. Additional charges in both cases were dismissed.

