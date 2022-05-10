Advertisement

Celtics tie series with Bucks as Horford, Tatum each have 30

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown battle during the first...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown battle during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Monday, May 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Al Horford and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points apiece and led the Boston Celtics’ fourth-quarter comeback in a 116-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night that tied their Eastern Conference semifinal at two games apiece.

The two teams have alternated victories in this best-of-seven series, which continues Wednesday with Game 5 in Boston.

Horford scored 16 points and Tatum 12 in the fourth quarter alone to help the Celtics outscore the defending NBA champion Bucks 43-28 in the final period. Horford’s 30 points were a career playoff high for the 35-year-old veteran.

Tatum scored eight points and Horford had six during a 14-2 run that put the Celtics ahead for good and gave them a 106-96 advantage with 3:33 left. The Bucks wouldn’t cut the margin below six the rest of the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 18 rebounds and five assists for the Bucks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

South Middle School Sports Card Collecting Club
South Middle School Sports Card Collecting Club
New Richmond vs. Altoona baseball
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 9th
UWEC Softball captured its first WIAC Tourney title in 15 years
SportScene 13 for Sunday, May 8th 2022
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., right, celebrates after scoring with third...
Braves’ bats roll, Morton beats Brewers 9-2 for series win