The community choir, Chorale NouvEAU, will hold a concert May 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Eau Claire.

Conductor Kate Larson says the concert, called “Welcome Home” features the Chippewa Valley Youth Choirs.

Suggested donation is $10 and half of the proceeds will go to The Wellness Shack in honor of Mental Health Month.

