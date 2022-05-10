Competency hearing Tuesday for woman in murder and dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A competency hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a woman charged with killing and dismembering a man in Green Bay.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Action 2 News will be there and will have updates.

The Green Bay woman is accused of killing Shad Thyrion and dismembering him. Thyrion’s head was located in a bucket and other body parts were found in Schabusiness’s vehicle, prosecutors say.

This is the second competency hearing for Schabusiness. In April, a judge reviewed a psychiatric examination and determined Schabusiness was mentally competent to stand trial and assist in her own defense. Schabusiness’s attorney said he was surprised to hear those results and asked for a second evaluation.

“Ms. Schabusiness has been receiving mental health treatment since the seventh grade. She’s been psychiatrically hospitalized multiple times. She’s been diagnosed with bipolar and psychotic. This may have been one of her better days, however I’m very surprised at the result of this report,” said attorney Quinn Jolly.

Judge Thomas Walsh told the court he would allow a second evaluation to be conducted but questioned doing it at taxpayers’ expense, adding the examiner who found Schabusiness competent has been used in other court cases and found to have been reliable and trustworthy with her exams.

Jolly agreed to ask for funding for an independent evaluation through the State Public Defender’s office.

The psychologist’s report was presented to the court on May 6. We’re expecting to learn a decision on her competency Tuesday.

If Schabusiness is found not competent, the court will likely order her to undergo treatment until she regains competency.

After Schabusiness was arrested in February, she told police she and Thyrion had been doing drugs. After they arrived at the home, they had sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling Thyrion.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill Thyrion but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

Schabusiness is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

