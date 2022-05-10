Advertisement

DoorDash delivery driver shot and killed, police looking for vehicle of interest

A delivery driver for DoorDash was shot and killed in Modesto, California.
A delivery driver for DoorDash was shot and killed in Modesto, California.(Modesto Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MODESTO, Calif. (Gray News) – California police are investigating after a shooting left a 56-year-old delivery driver dead.

The Modesto Police Department said its Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting of Andrew Satavu on April 18.

Satavu, a delivery driver for DoorDash, had just completed a food delivery in the 1600 block of Gardenia Road in Modesto when he was shot, police said

Detectives with the department are now asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle in a surveillance video. The car is considered a vehicle of interest in the investigation and appears to be a late 90s four-door Toyota Camry.

Police are asking for tips to be left with Detective Doug Ridenour at 209-495-9844 or by email at RidenourDM@Modestopd.

Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 209-521-4636.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Minor league players, MLB reach deal in minimum wage suit
President Biden outlined plans to tackle inflation woes.
Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record
Nebraska voters head to polls as a congressional seat remains vacant
Police said the fight started when officers received several complaints about a man, later...
WATCH: Mom, son fight officers on bleachers during high school track meet, police say
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Cuba hotel blast toll rises to 42 — most hotel workers