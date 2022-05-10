Advertisement

Eau Claire gym supports others in the community

A local gym supports community businesses by selling their products.
By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A local gym is spreading its wings by supporting other small businesses in the community.

Dragonfly Fitness and Training is home to community members who get together and workout. From yoga, to zumba, to lifting weights, Dragonfly Fitness and Training offers all sorts of programs.

However, the owner is not only growing her business, she is finding ways to support other groups in the community, as well.

“I’ve been reaching out to the community to find local products to sell at the gym,” Dragonfly Fitness and Training Owner, Emily Balow said. “I know after the pandemic people had to find new ways to make money.”

Balow sells several different types of products from groups in the community and hopes to continue bringing products in.

Another goal Balow has is to help the people who come to her own gym. She says she wants people to come and leave her space feeling confident.

For more information about Dragonfly Fitness and Training you can visit the gym’s website here.

