Eau Claire water rescue attempt turns out to be ‘misunderstanding’

Eau Claire Police said Tuesday they received conflicting reports about a person who had gone into the Chippewa River.
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue launched boats to try and find a person who had been reported...
Eau Claire Fire and Rescue launched boats to try and find a person who had been reported missing in the Chippewa River on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. It turns out the person reported missing was safe at a home.(Leeann Stapleton | WEAU)
By Lindsay Alowairdi and Jimmie Kaska
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A water rescue attempt for a person who was reported to have gone into the Chippewa River Tuesday turned out to be a misunderstanding, the Eau Claire Police Department said.

Police said they received conflicting reports about a person who had gone into the water around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and after responding to the scene, they learned no one had actually gone into the river.

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue launched boats at the Hobbs Boat Landing to begin rescue efforts before police confirmed that no one was in the water and cleared the scene around 11:30 a.m. The Police Department said they were able to contact the person who was reported to have gone into the water and confirmed they were at a home and safe.

