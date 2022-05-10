Advertisement

Gas prices hitting record highs

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gas prices hit a record high nationally at $4.36 as of Tuesday.

Prices were already high, but if you’re thinking about fueling up any time soon, you’re going to be paying more.

In Eau Claire, some stations were at $4.19 hurting people’s wallets more than ever.

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine sent the price of gas up earlier this year. Prices began to rise again over the last few weeks as the odds of the European Union Sanctioning Russian oil increased.

Even though Wisconsin is one of the cheaper states in the nation for gas, people are still concerned.

With gas over $4. consumers are left with no choice but to pay up if they want to drive.

I feel lucky that I just living in Wisconsin, but overall pretty disappointed and upset because it does not need to be this high,” Kai Ewers from Eau Claire said. “I understand some inflation, but not this high. We’re forced to pay this price because we have to get from A to B.”

Even the price of diesel hit a record high. According to AAA, diesel is now at $5.54 which is a 49-cent increase in a month.

Experts believe gas prices will remain high through Memorial Day as people gear up to hit the road this summer.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Reed was presented with the Daisy Award for extraordinary nursing in 2021
Western Wisconsin woman becomes nurse after the loss of her son
Whitetail Gold Course Damage
Whitetail Gold Course Damage
More Funding for Main St. Grant Program
More Funding for Main St. Grant Program
Gas Prices Soar
Pain at the Pump as Gas Prices Soar