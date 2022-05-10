Gas prices hitting record highs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gas prices hit a record high nationally at $4.36 as of Tuesday.

Prices were already high, but if you’re thinking about fueling up any time soon, you’re going to be paying more.

In Eau Claire, some stations were at $4.19 hurting people’s wallets more than ever.

The Russian Invasion of Ukraine sent the price of gas up earlier this year. Prices began to rise again over the last few weeks as the odds of the European Union Sanctioning Russian oil increased.

Even though Wisconsin is one of the cheaper states in the nation for gas, people are still concerned.

With gas over $4. consumers are left with no choice but to pay up if they want to drive.

I feel lucky that I just living in Wisconsin, but overall pretty disappointed and upset because it does not need to be this high,” Kai Ewers from Eau Claire said. “I understand some inflation, but not this high. We’re forced to pay this price because we have to get from A to B.”

Even the price of diesel hit a record high. According to AAA, diesel is now at $5.54 which is a 49-cent increase in a month.

Experts believe gas prices will remain high through Memorial Day as people gear up to hit the road this summer.

