Advertisement

How genetic genealogy works to solve cold cases, used in recent Red Wing case

By Beret Leone
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Genealogy could be the future of solving cold cases around the country. Monday, another case solved with the help of consumer DNA testing companies.

”It’s sort of like a sudoku puzzle,” Parabon Chief Genealogist CeCe Moore said.

Moore spends her days making trees. Genetic family trees, that is.

“We’re able to get matches to cousins, second, fifth, sixth cousins and beyond,” she said. “And then use that information to reverse engineer the identity of the individual we’re trying to identify from that DNA.”

That’s how Moore and her team were able to help solve a nearly 20 year cold case in Red Wing. They’ve helped solve 210 law enforcement cases and helped thousands of people with unknown heritage, like adoptees, find answers as well.

“I think when we work on a case this sad, it’s a mixed feeling,” Moore said, referring to the Red Wing case arrest announced Monday morning.

The case took two years to solve, but not all cases are the same.

“Sometimes it can just take a few hours,” Moore said. “Maybe a day or two. And then other cases it can take years. It really just depends on who we have access to in the database.”

Parabon has access to GEDmatch and FamilyTreeDNA databases. That’s because databases like AncestryDNA or 23andMe have terms of service that bar law enforcement’s use.

“Instead of working with 40 million people that have tested across the consumer DNA testing companies, we’re only dealing with two million. So, it can be very time consuming,” she said.

The most recent case in Red Wing may stir up memories from another cold case, with similar circumstances in southeastern Minnesota.

“In the Winona Baby Angel case, it would really depend if that baby has close enough cousins in the database,” Moore said. “It doesn’t have to be siblings. We can work with distant cousins.”

Moore added that where this type of genealogy work runs into issues is with families with immigrants.

Parabon must be hired by a third party. Justicedrive.org raised $10,000 in order for the Goodhue County case to be looked at.

“It is exciting to be able to demonstrate how powerful this tool is and how much hope and answers it can bring,” Moore said.

If you have used a consumer DNA service, like 23 and Me, you can download the raw DNA and upload it to Ged DAN for free. Moore said the more DNA is available to them, the more cases they’ll solve.

RELATED STORY: Digging Deeper: the Winona baby angel (kttc.com)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Deputies use a snowplow truck to stop a military vehicle in Shawano County. May 8, 2022.
Shawano County man in military vehicle standoff claims he’s “sovereign”
How genetic genealogy works to solve cold cases, used in recent Red Wing case, Beret Leone...
How genetic genealogy works to solve cold cases, used in recent Red Wing case, Beret Leone Reports
South Middle School Sports Card Collecting Club
South Middle School Sports Card Collecting Club
New Richmond vs. Altoona baseball
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 9th