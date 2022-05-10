Man charged after allegedly threatening woman with knife in Altoona

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is charged after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife on May 3 in Altoona.

According to online court records, 49-year-old Reginald Jameson of Minneapolis, formerly of Eau Claire, received four charges of domestic abuse Monday in Eau Claire County Circuit Court: substantial battery, disorderly conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon and two counts of bail jumping.

In the criminal complaint filed with the charges, law enforcement responded to a report of a man and woman arguing in the parking lot of a building on 10th Street West in Altoona at 8:14 a.m. May 3. When Altoona Police officers arrived, they saw the woman being held by Jameson at knifepoint, and an officer fired a shot at Jameson and missed. Jameson was then taken into custody. The woman was seen bleeding from a large cut on her forehead and told an Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office deputy that she was cut after she fell, but told a paramedic that she had been punched. Additionally, the woman told the paramedic that Jameson held a knife to her throat and threatened to cut her throat as police arrived.

Jameson is being held at the Eau Claire County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond with the condition that he doesn’t commit any acts of violence against anyone else or threaten anyone else with violence. His next court appearance is May 17. Jameson was charged last year for an October domestic abuse incident, receiving charges of false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property and is set to appear in court for that case on the same day, May 17, according to online court records.

In the October 2021 case, Jameson was released on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he not have contact with the woman he is charged with domestic abuse against in both cases if he commits acts or threats of violence against her or anyone else, according to online court records.

On May 3, Altoona Police said there was no danger to the public as they conducted an investigation at the residence, an apartment building on the north side of Altoona.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent use of force investigation due to an officer with the Altoona Police Department firing a shot during the incident.

