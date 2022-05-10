Advertisement

Molotov cocktails thrown at Oregon anti-abortion office

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Two Molotov cocktails were thrown at an anti-abortion organization in a suburb of Salem, Oregon, on Sunday after an unsuccessful attempt to break in.

At about 10:40 p.m., one or more people unsuccessfully tried to break a window at the Oregon Right to Life building, the Keizer Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Police said the person or people then ignited two Molotov cocktails and threw them toward the brick building. There was a small fire with minimal damage and no one was in the building at the time, police said.

This case is under investigation and police said they are seeking tips.

The incident happened around the same time someone threw two Molotov cocktails into the office of a Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group’s office and after two Catholic churches in Colorado, including one known for its annual anti-abortion display, were vandalized last week.

The leak last week of a draft opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court was on course to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide sparked protests across the country.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortion would remain legal in Oregon under state law.

