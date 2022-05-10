Advertisement

As motorcyclists get out more, a reminder to share the road

Number of deadly crashes with motorcycles in Wisconsin increased from 2019 to 2020
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists are hitting the streets now that the weather is warmer. Meaning drivers should be paying extra attention while on the roads.

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and police are warning drivers and motorcyclists to be on the lookout for each other.

The number of deadly motorcycle accidents increased by nearly 300 from 2019 to 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

“Most of the accidents we see involving motorcyclists happen at speeds less than 30 mph. Whether it’s going through an intersection, or just in our city, here where you’re going less than 30pmh that’s where we see our most accidents,” said Officer Benjamin Thumann, of the Wausau Police Department.

The Wausau Police Department wants to remind drivers to check their mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes. They also said to always use a turn signal when changing lanes or merging.

The police department said it’s important to be observant and aware of motorcyclists on the roads. Police also encourage bikers to wear the proper attire when riding. They say goggles, helmets, and brightly colored clothing can help to protect motorcyclists in case they are in a crash.

“Ultimately, be observant. Ensure that you’re checking your blind spots, making sure that you’re obeying traffic laws so that motorcyclists know where you’re going and what’s happening on the roadways,” said Thumann.

The Wausau Police Department suggests motorcyclists take a safety class before hopping on their bikes and hitting the roads.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Deputies use a snowplow truck to stop a military vehicle in Shawano County. May 8, 2022.
Shawano County man in military vehicle standoff claims he’s “sovereign”
How genetic genealogy works to solve cold cases, used in recent Red Wing case, Beret Leone...
How genetic genealogy works to solve cold cases, used in recent Red Wing case, Beret Leone Reports
South Middle School Sports Card Collecting Club
South Middle School Sports Card Collecting Club
New Richmond vs. Altoona baseball
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 9th
Genealogy could be the future of solving cold cases around the country, Parabon helped solved a...
How genetic genealogy works to solve cold cases, used in recent Red Wing case