National Weather Service confirms tornado in Dunn County Monday
The EF1 tornado touched down near Rusk and traveled northeast for over six miles.
TOWN OF COLFAX (DUNN COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities is confirming damage caused by a tornado in parts of Dunn County.
The NWS said that the path of damage begins slightly north of Interstate 94 near Rusk and continues northeast across Highway 40, then through Whitetail Golf Course south of Colfax.
Estimated wind speeds based on the damage are 80 to 90mph, which would rate as a low-end EF1 tornado. Radar analysis suggests the tornado occurred from 7:32 p.m. until 7:46 p.m. and traveled approximately 6.2 miles.
The NWS issued a tornado warning for parts of Dunn County at 7:25 p.m. Monday.
Whitetail Golf Course lost over 100 trees as a result of the storm, according to the course’s owner.
No one has been reported injured due to the storms that crossed through in Dunn County.
In a release, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, which is located northwest of Dunn County, said that the NWS is working to confirm if storm damage in the county on Monday was caused by tornadoes. One person was hurt during two separate severe storm events in northwestern Wisconsin yesterday, according to the release, with widespread property damage. Wind and hail damaged farms, houses, businesses and vehicles, and power outages lasted for several hours after the storms.
The National Weather Service is also investigating a funnel cloud spotted about seven miles south of Eau Claire that observers said never reached the ground, as well as a report of a tornado that crossed Lake Pepin and into Wisconsin south of Stockholm. The storm system resulted in multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings being issued for eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
MORE COVERAGE: Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax loses more than 100 trees from Monday’s storms
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.