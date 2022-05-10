Navigating Chippewa Valley waters and beyond this season

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -An area social club of kayak and canoe enthusiasts is gearing up for another busy summer on the water, but there’s more to navigating West Central Wisconsin’s waters than meets the eye.

The Pure Water Paddlers Club will host north of 20 social paddles this calendar summer, taking place each Wednesday.

“We’re a social paddling club of all kinds of people at all skill sets, we have sea kayaks, rec kayaks, canoes and we have a social paddle every Wednesday night within 20 or 30 minutes of Eau Claire,” says Mary Lynn Skutley, club president. “It’s really a nice time to come out and join us.”

The group explores different local bodies of water within 30 minutes of Eau Claire and as far as Lake Superior for an annual trip the Boundary Waters.

The Pure Water Paddlers join Hello Wisconsin Tuesday to talk about the education, safety and fun aspects of paddling.

PWP will be hosting a Kayak Basics class May 15 for those who may be new to the sport.

To see the full summer schedule and to become a member, see here.

