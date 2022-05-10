Advertisement

South Middle School Sports Card Collecting Club

By Justus Cleveland
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday afternoon Justus had the special pleasure to be a guest at Mr. Wiltgen’s sports card collecting class at South Middle School.

It was a great time hearing the students talk about their knowledge of sports and sports card collecting and there was some major card trading going on.

The students get snacks and prizes as well in the class, which has grown to over 20 students this year.

Jordan Hagedorn, from “For the Hobby” sports cards shop comes in and helps the class collect and trade the cards.

Justus had a lot of fun talking sports and cards and his experiences working and covering sports.

