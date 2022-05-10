Advertisement

Starbucks introduces new chocolate-flavored coffee

Starbucks is selling a new chocolate-flavored cold brew.
Starbucks is selling a new chocolate-flavored cold brew.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you like chocolate, Starbucks has a new drink for you.

Starbucks added a new chocolate cold brew to its menu on Tuesday.

The drink is topped with a light chocolate-cream foam and is sweetened with vanilla syrup.

Cold beverages, like iced coffees and Frappuccinos, have been extremely successful for Starbucks.

Interim CEO Howard Schultz said in last week’s earnings call that they account for “almost 80% of the business.”

Starbucks said its new chocolatey drink is meant to convey a “nostalgic” feeling of summer but will be available all year long.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altoona (Wis.) Police outside of a home on May 3, 2022.
Police: No danger to public during investigation in Altoona Tuesday
A panel made a recommendation Monday night on whether a book will remain on a potential reading...
Parent petitions CFAUSD to remove book from district
A crash occurred in Eau Claire on Clairemont Avenue near Rudolph Road around 12:30 p.m. on...
No injuries reported after crash on Clairemont Avenue Tuesday afternoon
37-year-old Jamie L. Stephenson.
Sex offender to be released and live in Dunn County
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Experts said they believe costs could continue to climb through Memorial Day as summer road...
Pain at the pump: Gas prices reach new record high
PURE WATER PADDLERS 6:35
PURE WATER PADDLERS 6:35
PURE WATER PADDLERS 6:15
PURE WATER PADDLERS 6:15
Pure Water Paddlers Club on Half Moon Lake Tuesday.
Navigating Chippewa Valley waters and beyond this season