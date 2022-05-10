Western Wisconsin woman becomes nurse after the loss of her son

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - National Nurses Week is from May 6th through May 12th. There are many reasons why someone might decide to become a nurse.

Dani Reed is a Registered Nurse in the ICU at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

In 2007, she gave birth to her third son Teagan who passed away shortly after being born due to complications.

Afterward, Reed decided to shift careers to become a nurse and help people like her.

While still pregnant with Teagan in the hospital, Reed told nurses something didn’t feel right. She says she felt her concerns were not taken seriously until it was too late.

Since then, she’s been dedicated to helping others.

Reed’s passion was recognized last year by a patient when she was nominated and won a Daisy Award for her extraordinary nursing.

Reed and her husband made the tough decision to take their son off of life support and Reed says she uses that experience to help other families.

“That was the hardest decision that I’ve ever made in my life and I can’t imagine that that’s any different for any families who have to make the same decision,” Reed said. “I don’t ever want somebody going home at the end of the day and feeling like I could have done more, I should have done more and so I share my experience so that they know that there are other people that have been in their situation.”

Reed says when she’s caring for a patient in need, that could be the worst day of their life, and tries to put herself in their shoes.

Her goal as a nurse is to be an advocate for her patients and listen while being a fierce voice for them.

Reed and her family did decide to donate Teagan’s organs.

“My husband and I decided that we would donate to organs, organs so that we could help give the gift of life to somebody else that needed it,”

Reed says his eyes and heart valves were donated.

“I love the idea that somebody is seeing through his eyes and I just think that’s so beautiful,” Reed said.

